LAMOILLE — Despite snow the night before, eager runners showed up at the Little Church of the Crossroads in Lamoille for an invigorating 5K with family and friends on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Ruby Mountain Relay sponsored the Turkey Trot.
Daniel Sallee won the race with a time of 17:15. The first woman to cross the finish line was Stephanie Alleman with a time of 25:38.
“Thanks to all who participated and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for their support,” said Robert Johnson of Ruby Mountain Relay.
