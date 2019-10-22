ELKO – “No angel fights alone.”
That is the message from family and the community who have pulled together to support Angelique Vannoy, who was diagnosed with breast cancer on May 20.
“I have been blessed with so much support and love from our community,” said Vannoy. “All of the phone calls, texts, flowers, dinners, gifts, hugs and cards have made me feel like I have never been alone in this fight.”
The diagnosis and treatment began a month after Vannoy discovered a painful lump in one of her breasts, but didn’t have time to get it checked.
“I, like many moms, thought it would go away on its own, and that I don’t have time to bother with this,” Vannoy remembered.
After scheduling an appointment, Vannoy was seen the next morning for a mammogram and ultrasound. A week later, she had a biopsy.
Vannoy was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. This type of cancer does not have any receptors commonly found in breast cancer, such as estrogen, progesterone, and HER2 protein, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s website.
After receiving the diagnosis, Vannoy began treatment at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City. She learned that the staff and doctors made her condition a priority.
“Things all happened so fast,” Vannoy said. “Everyone I worked with treated me quickly and with a sense of urgency. I expressed more than once that we could move appointments back, but I was told that with these situations, they take it all very seriously.”
Vannoy chose to receive four months of chemotherapy. Two surgeries and radiation are scheduled for a later date.
Survivor supportIn the months since the diagnosis, three breast cancer survivors have eased Vannoy’s fears and apprehensions with their stories.
One is a friend from Washington, “who has a completely different fight than I have had to take. Yet having that one common denominator [between us] has helped us connect on a different level.”
A receptionist at Huntsman who recently concluded breast cancer treatments was also placed in Vannoy’s path at the right time.
“I believe she was sent to me during this time of need,” Vannoy recalled. “We talked and connected late one night at Huntsman. I will never forget how caring and kind she was to a lost and scared patient.”
Another community member who is battling breast cancer several years after her first diagnosis also shared her story with Vannoy.
You have free articles remaining.
“One day, we shared a hug that just expressed the knowledge and support of the fight each one of us is fighting,” Vannoy said.
Community supportAmid the treatments and effects of the chemo, Vannoy continues to work at Full Range Physical Therapy as an exercise specialist, and be a soccer mom, raising her four children alongside her husband, Gerald.
Two soccer clubs, Elite FC and SC United, came forward to show support for Vannoy. SC United wore pink ribbon t-shirts that read, “In this soccer family no one fights alone.”
The Elite FC is hosting an indoor soccer tournament Nov. 9-10 with the proceeds to help Vannoy and her family with medical expenses.
“The boys wrapped up in pink tape at their last tournament in support of breast cancer awareness and dedicated their game to me in the most special way,” Vannoy said. She added that the encouragement from both teams has meant a lot to her and her family.
“Having so much love is not only helping me, but it is also helping my children during this time,” Vannoy said. “It means the world to me.”
Another fundraiser was launched with the “No angel fights alone” t-shirt.
“A couple of great women that I know put together a t-shirt fundraiser to help with my medical expenses,” Vannoy said.
Awareness and gratitudeVannoy said she wants her story to make everyone aware about breast cancer screenings, although “mammograms aren’t what I would call fun, but it’s quick and to the point. There’s nothing too small or not worth checking out.”
“Everyone is at risk for breast cancer, both men and women,” she said. “If something is different or new, go in right away and get things checked out. There is no excuse to wait.”
Screening also takes away the fear of the unknown.
“I feel it is best to know the facts than to be worried about the unknown.”
The diagnosis also helped Vannoy slow down and enjoy the small things life has to offer.
“It sounds so cliché, but [I learned] to enjoy every day you have. Things can change so fast, so be grateful for every moment. There is beauty everywhere. It is all in how one looks at it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.