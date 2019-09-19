{{featured_button_text}}
A Passport to Spirits: Destination Canada
THOMAS SCOTT FOUNDATION

Oh Canada!

The Thomas Scott Foundation will present "A Passport to Spirits: Destination Canada," a whiskey tasting event, Sept. 28 starting at 6 p.m. at Dreez in Elko. Tickets are $50 per person.

Join the TSF as they highlight unique whiskies from distilleries all around the great white north. A Passport to Spirits features a free tasting glass, raffle, dinner, and more. Wine and beer tickets will be available for non-whiskey drinking guests.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in advance online at https://squareup.com/market/thomas-scott-foundation. Tickets can also be purchased at Elko Realty, Stanton Enterprises (Wireless Repair), Dreez or by calling Karl Young at 775-934-0777.

Proceeds benefit the Thomas Scott Memorial Fund. The fund supports organizations that demonstrate the TSF’s mission statement: “To further academic and athletic opportunities for the youth of Elko County.”

For more information, contact Chairman Karl Young at committee@tomscottfoundation.org or go to www.tomscottfoundation.org.

The Thomas Scott Foundation is a proud member of the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce.

