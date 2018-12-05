Try 1 month for 99¢
Pioneer Christmas

Visit the Trail Center and make Christmas cards from scratch.

ELKO – Enjoy taking a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus, making crafts and sipping hot chocolate at the California Trail Interpretive Center.

The Trail Center will present its annual holiday celebration, a Pioneer Christmas for Kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15.

The celebration is free and open to everyone. Visitors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to benefit FISH (Friends in Service Helping) and families of Elko County.

“It’s time to celebrate Christmas at the California Trail Center,” said visitor guide Jordan Thomas. “From making crafts and ornaments to meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus, there is something for everyone at Pioneer Christmas for Kids.”

Activities include:

Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.

  • Tell Santa what you want for Christmas. Take a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Design Christmas cards.

  • The best Christmas cards are made from scratch.

Sew a clothespin doll.

  • Sew your own clothespin doll just like the pioneers and 8-year-old Patty Reed of the Donner Party.

Make a paper snowflake.

  • Visit the snowflake station and create your colorful paper snowflake.

Create reindeer ornaments.

  • Make a candy cane reindeer ornament for your Christmas tree or to give as a gift.

For more information about the California Trail Interpretive Center call 738-1849. Visit the Trail Center online at www.californiatrailcenter.org or on Facebook.

The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. The Center is open Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.

