SPRING CREEK — This summer was a busy year for the Silver Sage FFA crew. It started with the Summer Leadership Camp at Lake Tahoe. Members got to attend the camp with State FFA officers. They participated in workshops, made ice cream sundaes, learned to swing dance, swam in Lake Tahoe, and attended a mock banquet at the end of the week.
Some chapter members also had the opportunity to raise livestock animals and attend the livestock show. Students raised their animals throughout the summer and sold them at the FFA mini-fair August 1-2. Students displayed their hard work in the showmanship classes and competed with their animal for the Market show.
“We would like to thank all the buyers who came out and supported our young members in purchasing their quality animals,” stated the club.
New chapter officers also attended an officer retreat. They planned this year’s after school activities, community service projects, freshman workshops, monthly meetings, and discussed National Convention in which 21 members are representing Nevada. FFA Alumni and supporters put on the Ranchers Roundup BBQ.
Steak dinner was served for more than 200 guests. All ticket holders received a raffle item during the roundup raffle. This steak dinner was put together in order to help with scholarship money for the club’s seniors this year. On Sept. 9-10, new Greenhands (first-year ag students) attended Freshman Workshops in their classes. These workshops are put together by chapter officers and are meant to help first-year ag students learn how they can be involved in FFA whether it’s through projects, competitive events, or in leadership events.
The end-of-the-year barbecue on Wednesday included a slip and slide kickball game, followed by a Greenhand Leadership Conference for parents whose kids are going on this exciting trip. This conference is an overnight trip to Fallon where first-year ag students can start to develop their leadership skills and learn more about FFA in hopes of doing a Career Development Events, Supervised Agriculture Experiences (projects), travel to other leadership conferences, make new friends in the FFA, and prepare for State Convention in March of 2020.
