A social sensation: Elko businesswoman achieves TikTok fame

ELKO – Need some advice or a laugh? Auntie Coolette has plenty of both for her TikTok followers.

Colette Reynolds, an Elko native, has become a hit on the social media app, cultivating a strong following that includes all ages.

Although it started as an outlet during the pandemic lockdown, Reynolds said the platform has connected her to thousands of people as she shares stories about her life and health while giving advice to younger followers.

“I started TikTok in April 2020 when I was diagnosed with cancer, just to have a distraction. I was just a watcher,” she recalled.

Reynolds began to post her own videos that centered on her health that June. A year later, she had about 180,000 followers.

“Inspiration hits me out of nowhere,” she said. “I can just be sitting here doing nothing, and all of sudden, ‘Ah-ha! I should talk about this. It is just me being me.”

After one of her advice videos went viral with 11 million views, she said “my account just exploded.”

In December she said she hit a million followers. She’s now at 1.7 million.

Some of her followers are celebrities including Jenny McCarthy, who followed her “when I was only at 180,000 followers. It was the most exciting thing in my life. Rosie O’Donnell follows me.”

Reynolds explained she keeps her videos simple -- such as starting with a towel on her head as she gives out advice while doing her makeup.

“It’s all me, I have a ring light in my bathroom. That’s where all the magic happens.”

Reynolds and other content creators who started at about the same time have become good friends, including Ophelia aka mamatot.shoelover.99, Scott D. Henry and JT Laybourne.

“There is a group of us who started on TikTok in 2020 during quarantine,” Reynolds said. “TikTok was a different place then. We were stuck in our homes, we could make videos in our pajamas, no makeup. Just be ourselves.”

“That’s why I got onto TikTok because I felt it was a platform where I could be myself. Good, bad or ugly. No makeup, hair a mess,” she continued.

One of her regular series is called “Things I wish I knew,” focusing on what she wishes she knew when she was 20 years old.

“It’s advice. If I could go back and tell my 20-year-old self these things, this is what I would say. I did a homecoming edition to give all the girls some good advice and safety tips.”

Another series she posted was “Bedhead with Colette.” “Because with naturally curly hair, you never know what you’re going to get. Some days I look like Wolverine. Some days I look like a Crayola crayon.”

Reynolds said she is still getting used to her newfound fame. She recalled being recognized by all ages, most recently while helping a group of girls get ready for Homecoming when one 14-year-old recognized her.

“My sister is obsessed with you,” the teen’s sister told Reynolds. “She’s one of your biggest fans.”

Locals are shocked that a TikTok star lives in Elko.

“I have a lot of people on this app that don’t realize I’m from Elko,” she remembered. One night when Reynolds and her husband Mike went to their business, the Stray Dog Pub, she said a customer “lost it.”

“When I walked in this woman said, ‘It’s Auntie Colette! What are you doing in Elko?’ I said, ‘I live here. I own this bar.’ She said, ‘No, there’s no way.’”

Reynolds said she has been overwhelmed by the response she has had to her videos, with followers explaining how she seems to connect and help them overcome their struggles.

“I didn’t realize how much of an impact I had,” she said. Recalling attending a convention for TikTok creators, she met a 22-year-old fan who started crying at meeting her.

The fan told her she had open-heart surgery and was “in a very dark place” during her recovery. “She said, ‘I was going to unalive myself that day, but I opened TikTok and I saw you and I watched your video and I went to your page. I binged watched all your videos, saved them to my phone, watched them every day.’

“'Not only did I get out of my bed, I got a job and I’m so excited to tell you I went back to school all because of you,’” Reynolds remembered tearfully. “It’s so crazy how many people have told me stories like that.”

Other topics she posts are about spirituality. “It’s split down the middle. Half is advice and half is spiritual stuff. I’ll also talk about things like the Matrix and the Mandela effect and different dimensions. It gets pretty intense at times, but people lean on me for spiritual advice as well.”

She said followers have reached out to let Reynolds know her advice has influenced their lives.

“They’ll message me saying, ‘You’re the mom I never had.’ ‘You’re teaching me everything I need to know for life.’”

When Reynolds changed her TikTok handle, her followers suggested changing it to “Auntie Coolette. They said you’re too cool.”

Followers post their thoughts on Auntie Coolette, explaining why she’s one of their favorite TikTok stars.

“I feel that you really touch on vulnerability and how reaching out with your own your journey has encouraged us here in TikTok land to also reach out to our ladies in this land,” said “vessygirl”. “Your strength and raw openness and honesty are truly inspiring.”

“Everything about you Auntie speaks to my soul,” wrote brandymcmasters87. “I could listen to you for hours, you have so much knowledge and strength. Totally fangirling here.”

Reynolds said one of the early appeals of TikTok was that it seemed to keep her anonymous. “I liked it because nobody from Elko was on it and I could literally be myself.”

“I’m a Realtor here, I’m a businesswoman. I’m a professional so I have to carry myself a certain way. But on TikTok I knew nobody from Elko was watching, so I could be on there in my bedhead. I could be on there with no makeup on.”

Reynolds said she’s received business opportunities, including sponsored ads for purses, a psychic app, and her hair product.

Her husband Mike, who Reynolds said has watched the response she’s had from fans, gave her his observation of her success on TikTok.

“He’s like, ‘You know what? You’re being yourself and 1.7 million people love you,’” Reynolds said.