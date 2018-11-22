Try 3 months for $3
CADV Harbor House Thanksgiving donation

Representatives of the the National Wild Turkey Federation and Lamoille Women's Club are pictured with turkeys and Thanksgiving dinner ingredients donated to CADV's Harbor House. From left: LWC President Joyce Kay; LWC Vice President Donna Potter; Ruby Mountain Rios President Ronica Cornejo; National Wild Turkey Federation State President Pyke Bowles; Ruby Mountain Rios Treasurer Kathie Bowles; and CADV Legal Advocate Pamela Lansford.

ELKO – Thanksgiving is a time to be grateful for family, food and other necessities, but some in Elko just wish to be safe throughout the holidays.

The Committee Against Domestic Violence, also known as Harbor House, is dedicated to making our community a safer place by advocating for victims of domestic, family, dating, and sexual violence and stalking. We could not complete our mission without the help of numerous individuals, companies and groups. We want to take this week to thank all those who aid us to support others.

Private companies assist us monetarily, which ranges from mining employees giving donations through the Newmont Legacy Fund to Performance Athletic Club hosting a 5-K fundraiser last June.

Local organizations also have given us decades of support.

For 19 years, the Ruby Mountain Rios Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation has donated turkeys to Harbor House for Thanksgiving. This year, the federation provided 20 birds.

“This is payback to the community you live in,” said Pyke Bowles, state president of the National Wild Turkey Federation. “This community has always been good to me, and this is how I am good to the community.”

The Lamoille Women’s Club has donated to CADV for more than two decades, and 12 years ago the members started helping with Thanksgiving meals.

Joyce Kay, president of Lamoille Women’s Club, said the club has helped Harbor House throughout the years because it’s a way to assist those in need.

"The ladies feel this is how they can help and help the community," she said.

Marianne McKown, executive director of CADV, said the food donations are a huge help to the organization, which is funded through grants.

“Historically we average about 200 clients a year,” she said. “This food goes to clients and their children who are in shelter and those who are living away from their abusers. All of our clients are so grateful every year to receive the food. These gifts allow them to enjoy the holiday instead of stressing over being able to afford to feed their family.”

Harbor House is the only domestic violence shelter for Elko, Eureka and White Pine counties. Anyone who is a victim of domestic, family, dating or sexual violence or stalking may call the crisis line at 738-9454 or the toll-free number 888-738-9454.

