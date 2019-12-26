A treatise on cold weather gun prep

Settling into a comfortable kneeling position, Bob placed the crosshairs of his shooting stick-rested Ruger on the bedded buck’s near shoulder. He gently pressed the trigger. Instead of the expected snow-muffled blast of the little 7mm, only the metallic click of a hesitant firing pin reached our ears … and those of the buck.

The buck instantly rose from its bed and stood there motionless, nose into the wind, trying to scent the source of his alarm.

Working the bolt as quietly as possible, Bob chambered a second round which also failed to fire. Obviously flustered, Brother Robert whispered back over his shoulder, “Rich, give me your rifle.” A quickly aimed shot penetrated through both shoulders, dropping the buck belly first into his bed. It was over. The next day, I managed to take my own 4x4 out of a neighboring draw.

The following week -- with both of our big game hunts done for the year -- we got together in Bob’s basement to disassemble and examine his rifle. We wanted to know why his rifle had failed at the critical moment so that incident would never be repeated by either one of us. As it turned out, Bob had made a completely novice mistake.