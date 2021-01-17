ELKO – “The connection between my cowboy life and my music is very close,” says Wylie Gustafson.

Known to Elko audiences for wild leaps -- both physically and musically -- during the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Wylie & the Wild West has seamlessly merged soulful tales of the American West with flashes of Chuck Berry and The Rolling Stones guitar riffs during their sold-out shows.

“What we do is lyrically hardcore cowboy,” Gustafson told the Elko Daily Free Press in 2010. “But musically, we’ve been influenced by music out of the ’50s through the ’70s.”

A Montana native, Gustafson credited his father, Rib, for instilling in him “a love of singing and poetry.”

“I would not be here right now if it wasn’t for him singing songs to us at night,” Gustafson said in 2005 when he and his father sang together at the Great Basin College Theatre.

Gustafson began his career in 1988 with the Wild West. In the years that followed, he became the man behind the Yahoo! yodel and performed on Late Night with Conan O'Brien. He was named one of the 50 greatest country and western singers by Cowboy Legends magazine, among other highlights, including an induction into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.

But off-stage, Gustafson is still deeply rooted in cowboy culture, raising and training cow horses on his Montana ranch and winning regional and national titles in cutting horse events with his “super-horse” Whiskey.

“I love it when all of the artists have real cowboy connections,” Gustafson told the audience at the 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering. “It’s an honor to be on stage with these other cowboys, playing real cowboy music.”

First appearing at the Gathering in 2000, Wylie & the Wild West quickly became a must-see attraction, headlining dances and joining fellow cowboy artists on stage.

Notably, they performed alongside cowboy poet Paul Zarzyski, a frequent collaborator, and singer-songwriter Tom Russell to honor the poem and song “The Bucking Horse Moon,” in 2009, which was also the title of one of the group’s albums.

Although the Wild West’s lineup has changed over the years, Gustafson said in a 2010 interview with the Elko Daily Free Press that the band’s mission statement had remained the same: keep the cowboy way while “destroying borders some more but in a good way. I just hope we don’t scare anybody. We’ve been lucky.”

Each show has something for everyone, Gustafson explained. It balances a “heavy beat” with ballads while maintaining cowboy tradition, keeping the music “fresh” for their fans.

“It’s cowboy music crossing social boundaries that can touch and inspire people,” he said. “It’s huge, and we’ve offered our music to a crowd that’s able to embrace and appreciate it.”

Below is a collection of Wylie & the Wild West through the years.

