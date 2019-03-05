ELKO – The Elko Community Concert 2018-2019 series continues March 11 with a presentation by accordionist Sergei Teleshev.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. in the Laurena Moren Theater at Elko Convention Center. Information on memberships is available by calling 738-5475.
Classically trained at the Academy of Music in Voronezh, Russia, Teleshev has won many regional and international accordion competitions. As a founding member and accordion player of Trio Voronezh, Classic Klezmer Trio, Valinor Quartet and East-West International Project, he collaborates with many internationally recognized artists, ensembles and orchestras.
Teleshev has performed with renowned orchestras and performers like the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Doc Severinsen, Halie Loren and Semmy Stahlhammer.
He has been a jury member at international accordion competitions in Russia, Canada and the USA. Recently, he won the National V-Accordion Competition. As the U.S. champion, Sergei represented the United States at the 7th Roland International V-Accordion Festival in Rome, Italy, where he received a special prize for "Most Online Votes" on the festival's webcast.
