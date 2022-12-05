Achievement night recognizes Elko County 4-H members

ELKO – The Elko County 4-H Program celebrated members, volunteers and supporters during their annual 4-H Achievement Night on Nov. 22 at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.

Elko Euzkaldunak (Basque) Club, Elko Kiwanis Club, Elko Lions Club and Nasco Industrial Services and Supplies were presented with the Friend of 4-H Award. The award recognizes organizations and businesses that supported 4-H in meaningful ways.

Sixteen 4-H Club leaders were recognized for their time organizing and leading local club activities with youth. Special leadership recognition pins were presented to:

Karla Kennison, 26 years

Gerald Ackerman, 21 years

Jana Wright, 15 years

Lisi Neff, 13 years

Mary MacDiarmid, 12 years

Joe Ward, 11 years

Junior members (9-10 years), Ameila Dohl, Wylin McLain, Pete Mori, Abbie Slagowski, and Gabrielle Smith completed virtual record books. Winners in the Junior Virtual Record Book competition were Abbie Slagowski, 1st place; Wylin McClain, 2nd place; Amelia Dohl, 3rd place.

Intermediate members (11-13 years old), Grace Dohl, Marinna Mori, Grace Otto, Sarah Pfeifer, Mamie Rodriguez, Alivia Smith, and Joselyn Vallejo submitted their slide presentations for the virtual record book contest. Sarah Pfiefer placed first; Grace Otto, second; and Grace Dohl and Marinna Mori tied for third place.

Traditional record books include a 4-H story, record of all 4-H activity and event participation, project records with financial reports and a 4-H photo story. Kira Spaeth submitted her record book in the Junior division. Alice Hammond and Levi Spaeth completed Intermediate record books, and Makenzi Pate completed a Senior (ages 14-19) record book. Second place Intermediate record book was awarded to Alice Hammond, and first place Senior record book went to Makenzi Pate.

Project records, included in the traditional record books, were evaluated on their project goal statements, expenses and income, and self-reflection on their learning. Senior Makenzi Pate won first place in the Horse, Photography and Poultry projects.

Club secretaries, treasurers, and historians keep records for their club’s business throughout the year. Jade Buzzetti was awarded first place for her Secretary record book.

4-H Horse members demonstrate their knowledge and skill in horsemanship by completing a written and mounted safety classes. Bobby Brough, Leena McGarr, Makenzi Pate, Alivia Smith, Gabriella Smith, and Joselyn Vallejo received their Beginner 1 Horse Level Medallion. Level 2 Medallion were presented to Makenzi Pate.

Four high school seniors were awarded $2,000 in scholarships. Elko County 4-H Scholarship recipients were Ella Buzzetti, Kodi Syme, and Jorie Wright. Randi Preston was named Outstanding 4-H Member.

Outgoing 2021-2022 Elko County 4-H Ambassadors, Irelynn Longley, Hannah Prescott and Heather Prescott were recognized. New 2022-2023 Ambassadors were installed. Emily Harris, Leena McGarr, Makenzi Pate, Allie Preston, Randi Preston and Kodi Syme will train club officers on leadership skills and assist with countywide 4-H events.

The Elko County 4-H Youth Development Program is an educational youth program of the University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s Elko County office.

For more information about 4-H, call 775-738-7291 or email Vicki Tybo, vtybo@unr.edu.