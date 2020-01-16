Activities for youth, famlies at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

The 36th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering has something for old ranch hands, young’uns, and teens alike.

Start ’em young and encourage a future audience member The Western Folklife Center sponsors activities our younger Gathering goers and their adult companions can enjoy together, including:

Story Time for the wee ones (children ages 3-5) at the Elko County Library. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10:30 a.m., 720 Court Street. Admission is free. Wednesday’s Story Time features Wyoming horsewoman and poet Maria Lisa Eastman.

Teen Poetry & Music Open Mic showcases a variety of classic, cowboy and contemporary selections performed by the next generation. All teens are welcome to sign up to participate.

Wednesday, 5:00 pm, G Three Bar Theater. Admission is free. Sign-ups start at 4 p.m. at the Western Folklife Center.

Play music together in the Bones Workshop with this family-friendly traditional rhythm instrument. Thursday, 1- 2 p.m. Cost is $25 per person. Bring your own bones, or buy a set in our gift store before class.