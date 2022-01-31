Acton Children's Business Fair set for April 8

ELKO – Registration is open for the fourth annual Acton Children’s Business Fair at the Northeastern Nevada Museum on April 8.

Angie Heguy, founder of Acton of the Rubies, invites all children throughout the community to participate in the event that “is the perfect place for children to turn their passions into a real life experience.”

“It is my goal, and the goal of Acton of the Rubies, to share the joy of entrepreneurship with the community,” Heguy said. “If you are continually amazed by your child’s tenacity, creativity, and vision, please plan on participating in the Acton Children’s Business Fair.”

The fair “is an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to create and run their own business for a day,” Heguy explained. “All participants will create a business plan to help guide them through their journey and encourage goal setting. Understanding core business principles such as costs/profits and creating a marketing strategy will help children to gain confidence in their sales.”

The Acton Children’s Business Fair was created by Acton Academy and has grown to be the largest entrepreneurial event for children in North America, she continued.

Hosted by Acton of the Rubies, Elko’s Homeschool Resource, participants register online at the Acton website at actonrubies.org under Events. Booth fee for participants is $10.

Heguy noted that the business fair has become popular and asked entrants to register early to secure one of the 50 booth spaces available this year.

“After your registration is complete you will be contacted by our team,” she explained. “This event was very successful last year and we are expecting to grow again this year. Space is limited, we will be accepting the first 50 booths.”

The goal of Acton and the business fair is “to celebrate the adventurer in each child,” Heguy said. “Allowing children to showcase their passions, ideas, and talents for their community will truly be an adventure. ‘Learning to do’ and ‘learning to be’ are two of the key elements of Acton Academy and of the Acton Children’s Business Fair.”

To keep those goals, the fair is an opportunity for kids to gain real life experience and get some advice from local business owners, who Heguy hopes will step in during the event.

“Real world exhibitions with feedback by professionals are paramount in the learning process,” Heguy said. “We are also seeking volunteers to evaluate and provide constructive feedback to our young entrepreneurs.”

For others who visit the business fair, “Prepare to be amazed, amused, and inspired by the passion of the participants. Please join us by patronizing the young entrepreneurs of Elko,” she added.

The business fair runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 at the museum, with set up from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Heguy thanked the community and she looks forward to seeing the turnout on April 8.

“Thank you entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout Elko for your hard work and support of the children of our community,” she said. “For many, becoming an entrepreneur is about more than profits and money, it is a calling. Help your child find their calling, support their efforts to participate in the Acton Children’s Business Fair. Join us in supporting businesses launched entirely by the children of Elko County.”

