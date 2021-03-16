Acton of the Rubies children's business fair, 5k set for May 1

The Acton Children’s Business Fair was created by Acton Academy and has grown to be the largest entrepreneurial event for children in North America. Join us in supporting businesses launched entirely by the children of Elko County!

An entrepreneur is said to be an adventurer. During the Acton Children’s Business Fair it is our goal to celebrate the adventurer in each child. Allowing children to showcase their passions, ideas, and talents for their community will truly be an adventure. “Learning to do” and “learning to be” are two of the key elements of Acton Academy and of the Acton Children’s Business Fair. Real world exhibitions with feedback by professionals are paramount in the learning process. We are also seeking volunteers to evaluate and provide constructive feedback to our young entrepreneurs.

The Acton Children’s Business Fair is a FREE event for the community. Prepare to be amazed, amused, and inspired by the passion of the participants. Please join us by patronizing the young entrepreneurs of Elko.

Thank you entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout Elko for your hard work and support of the children of our community. For many, becoming an entrepreneur is about more than profits and money, it is a calling. Help your child find their calling, support their efforts to participate in the Acton Children’s Business Fair.