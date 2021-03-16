Acton of the Rubies children's business fair, 5k set for May 1

Hi, I am Angie Heguy and I would like to invite ALL children to participate in the Acton Children’s Business Fair! It is my goal, and the goal of Acton of the Rubies, to share the joy of entrepreneurship with the community. The Acton Children’s Business Fair is the perfect place for children to turn their passions into a real life experience.
If you are continually amazed by your child’s tenacity, creativity, and vision, please plan on participating in the Acton Children’s Business Fair & 5K on Saturday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Set up is from 10:30-11 a.m. at the Girl Scout House at 561 VFW Drive.
There is a $10 booth fee for participants. The Fair is hosted by Acton of the Rubies, Elko’s Homeschool Resource. Please register early for the ACBF at actonrubies.org/events.
After your registration is complete you will be contacted by our team. This event was very successful in 2019 and we are expecting to grow again this year. Space is limited, we will be accepting the first 40 booths.
The Acton Children’s Business Fair is an opportunity for young entrepreneurs to create and run their own business for a day! All participants will create a business plan to help guide them through their journey and encourage goal setting. Understanding core business principles such as costs/profits and creating a marketing strategy will help children to gain confidence in their sales.
The Acton Children’s Business Fair was created by Acton Academy and has grown to be the largest entrepreneurial event for children in North America. Join us in supporting businesses launched entirely by the children of Elko County!
An entrepreneur is said to be an adventurer. During the Acton Children’s Business Fair it is our goal to celebrate the adventurer in each child. Allowing children to showcase their passions, ideas, and talents for their community will truly be an adventure. “Learning to do” and “learning to be” are two of the key elements of Acton Academy and of the Acton Children’s Business Fair. Real world exhibitions with feedback by professionals are paramount in the learning process. We are also seeking volunteers to evaluate and provide constructive feedback to our young entrepreneurs.
The Acton Children’s Business Fair is a FREE event for the community. Prepare to be amazed, amused, and inspired by the passion of the participants. Please join us by patronizing the young entrepreneurs of Elko.
Thank you entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout Elko for your hard work and support of the children of our community. For many, becoming an entrepreneur is about more than profits and money, it is a calling. Help your child find their calling, support their efforts to participate in the Acton Children’s Business Fair.
This year, we are also hosting a 5K alongside the Children’s Business Fair with all proceeds to benefit the Acton Children’s Business Fair. Pre-registration and more information is on our website at www.actonrubies.org/events.