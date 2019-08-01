{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Air Force Airman Skylar A. Adams graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Adams is the daughter of Tracy and Steven Adams of Spring Creek. She is the granddaughter of Jackie Adams of Hawthorne, and Mable Creech of Hawthorne. She is the niece of Kristin Adams of Hawthorne.

The airman is a 2019 graduate of Spring Creek High School.

