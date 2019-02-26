ELKO—Students from Adobe Middle School participated in the school-level competition of the National Geographic GeoBee on Jan. 22.
First place winner was eighth-grader Christopher Amaya. Eighth-grader Leonardo Vasquez took second place. Eighth-grader Alexandra McJunkin, and seventh-graders Gavin Trail, Katharine Winer each placed in the top five.
The school-level competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also cultures, physical features, history, and earth science.
The National Geographic Society developed the GeoBee in 1989 in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the United States. Over more than three decades, 120 million students have learned about the world through participation in the GeoBee.
School champions, including Amaya, will take an online qualifying test; up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state then become eligible to compete in their State GeoBee.
For more information, visit www.nationalgeographic.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.