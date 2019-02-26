Try 1 month for 99¢

ELKO—Students from Adobe Middle School participated in the school-level competition of the National Geographic GeoBee on Jan. 22.

First place winner was eighth-grader Christopher Amaya. Eighth-grader Leonardo Vasquez took second place. Eighth-grader Alexandra McJunkin, and seventh-graders Gavin Trail, Katharine Winer each placed in the top five.

The school-level competition is the first round in the annual National Geographic GeoBee, a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also cultures, physical features, history, and earth science.

The National Geographic Society developed the GeoBee in 1989 in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the United States. Over more than three decades, 120 million students have learned about the world through participation in the GeoBee.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

School champions, including Amaya, will take an online qualifying test; up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state then become eligible to compete in their State GeoBee.

For more information, visit www.nationalgeographic.org.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments