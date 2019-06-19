You are the owner of this article.
Adult high school increases graduates

Graduates from Adult High School

Adult High School graduates line up for family and friends to take a group picture after receiving diplomas or high school equivalency certificates in a commencement ceremony conducted by the Elko County School District Adult High School program and Great Basin College. 

 Toni R. Milano

ELKO – Cheers from family members and friends filled the Great Basin College Theater as adult high school students celebrated their graduation on June 5.

Nine students enrolled in Elko County School District’s Adult High School Program received their diploma along with 15 others who successfully passed the HiSet high school equivalency exam.

In 2018, the adult high school conducted graduation for a total of 16 students who earned a diploma or high school equivalency certificate.

Adult High School graduates

Adult High School graduates receive applause and cheers from family and friends at the commencement ceremony on June 5 in the Great Basin College Theater as Mike McGhee, GBC student recruiter; Judy Wintermote, AHS instructor; Chris McAnany, Elko County School District director of secondary curriculum, and Kieth Fish, ECSD trustee look on. 

Wearing traditional caps and gowns, the students accepted their diplomas and certificates from Elko County School District Trustee Kieth Fish, Secondary Curriculum Director Chris McAnany, Adult High School instructor Judy Wintermote and GBC student recruiter Mike McGhee.

Julie Byrnes, disability support and related services director from GBC delivered the commencement speech.

Recording the moment

Family and friends aim phones and digital cameras at the stage during the Adult High School Graduation on June 5 where 24 students received diplomas or high school equivalency certificates from the Adult High School department of the Elko County School District. 

During the 2018-2019 school year, about 25 students enrolled in the adult education program. They earned 111 credits and passed 111 subtests, said Echo Skinner, instructional assistant.

Out of the 25 students studying for their diplomas, 36 percent were successful, while the 35 students pursuing the HiSet were 43 percent successful.

Echo Skinner and Amisa James

Echo Skinner walks Adult High School graduate, Amisa James, 18, and other graduates to the Great Basin College theater to their commencement ceremony on June 5. 

Wintermote said some students, like 18-year-old Amisa James, studied for her high school equivalency and then earned credits toward her diploma.

“She was the only student to earn both a HSE and adult diploma,” Wintermote said.

Diploma orientation will be Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. HiSet orientation is scheduled for Sept. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Adult Learning Center is closed for the summer and will open for registration on Aug. 26. To leave a message, call 753-2233.

