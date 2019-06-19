Adult high school increases graduates

ELKO – Cheers from family members and friends filled the Great Basin College Theater as adult high school students celebrated their graduation on June 5.
Nine students enrolled in Elko County School District’s Adult High School Program received their diploma along with 15 others who successfully passed the HiSet high school equivalency exam.
In 2018, the adult high school conducted graduation for a total of 16 students who earned a diploma or high school equivalency certificate.
Wearing traditional caps and gowns, the students accepted their diplomas and certificates from Elko County School District Trustee Kieth Fish, Secondary Curriculum Director Chris McAnany, Adult High School instructor Judy Wintermote and GBC student recruiter Mike McGhee.
Julie Byrnes, disability support and related services director from GBC delivered the commencement speech.
During the 2018-2019 school year, about 25 students enrolled in the adult education program. They earned 111 credits and passed 111 subtests, said Echo Skinner, instructional assistant.
Out of the 25 students studying for their diplomas, 36 percent were successful, while the 35 students pursuing the HiSet were 43 percent successful.
Wintermote said some students, like 18-year-old Amisa James, studied for her high school equivalency and then earned credits toward her diploma.
“She was the only student to earn both a HSE and adult diploma,” Wintermote said.
Diploma orientation will be Sept. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. HiSet orientation is scheduled for Sept. 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Adult Learning Center is closed for the summer and will open for registration on Aug. 26. To leave a message, call 753-2233.
