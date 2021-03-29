Adult High School Program congratulates Tate Cundick

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Tate Cundick on passing his high school equivalency test.

Cundick, 17, received his HiSet certificate in March and a gift certificate from Garibaldi’s Mexican Restaurant to recognize the achievement.

He said his mother found the program after they searched for an option to finish high school sooner than planned.

“I was going to have to be in high school until I was 21, and I decided to look for a program to earn a diploma," Cundick said. "My mom found the adult education program and decided to get me in.”

The HiSet, which is a battery of five tests covering math, reading, science, social studies and a written essay, took just a matter of weeks.

“It took me eight weeks to complete my HiSet and earn my high school equivalency certificate,” Cundick said.

At first, he admitted to having doubts and concerns about the difficulty of the exams, but pretests settled his fears.

“It helped to set me up and show me what to expect on the test,” Cundick explained.

He praised the program and the instructors for making the process “as comfortable as possible.”