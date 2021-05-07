Alice Guzouskis is the Nurse Manager at DCI, the local dialysis clinic. Prior to the pandemic she placed her patients as priority, always doing what’s best for them, regardless of the time of day or night; in the center or hospital; even in their home.
“Alice has great empathy for others and truly, always sees the best in others regardless of the situation,” said her nomination.
During the pandemic she placed herself at the frontline caring for the COVID-positive patients in need of regular treatment and those requiring emergency treatments. She selflessly did this to protect her staff from direct exposure. She remained vigilant and ready for the newest CDC guidelines to best protect patients and staff.
Her nomination said, “Even during these trying times, working with short staff and stressed staff, she works by example; showing kindness, genuinely caring for others, always doing what needs to be done including nursing duties, working as a tech while continuing with her management duties” to keep the clinic and patients safe and moving forward. “Alice is truly a great leader and represents the core value of what a great nurse is and deserves recognition for her selfless daily sacrifices.”
Guzouskis said a lady she once worked with would tell her stories from nursing school “and I just knew that nursing was something that I’d love to do too.”
She graduated from Truckee Meadows Community College in 2003 and started working at Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center on the cardiac floor. In 2004 she moved to Elko and began working at the hemodialysis center.
“In 2009 a very special patient wanted to do peritoneal dialysis at home, so we started a home dialysis program here in Elko,” Guzouskis said. “In 2015 I became the nurse manager of our dialysis clinic. I continue to provide in-center hemodialysis treatment, peritoneal dialysis, and dialysis treatments for patients at our local hospital.”
Guzouskis said it is important for nurses to be compassionate, be a learner, work as a team, be professional, be flexible, and to have a sense of humor.
Highlights of her job include “working with the amazing people I get to work with” and seeing a patient learn how to do home dialysis. “I really love when a patient gets a kidney transplant,” she said.