Americart 2019 visits Elko

ELKO – Elko Convention and Visitors Authority is partnering with Americart 2019 to document arts and cultural heritage in the region.
“We would like to understand art and culture in Elko, in particular to talk with people who know about cowboy culture and the Native American culture,” said Pierre Gervois, CEO of Legit Productions and #Americart2019 executive producer.
The film crew are in the Elko area this week to conduct interviews. Besides cowboy and Native American culture, the production team is interested in talking on camera with local artists and arts advocates. Appointments can be scheduled by calling Gervois. He will coordinate an interview time and place with the film crew.
“We are an independent film production company in New York City and we have done a lot of projects to promote travel in the United States,” Gervois said. “I have worked with a lot of cities and counties to produce digital magazines and short videos to promote travel. What is important to us is that 10 years ago many cities and counties were promoting themselves with shopping malls. Now people order stuff online, so using the retail aspect of a city does not work any more. To promote travel the new generation wants to have experiential travel. They want to come to a place and discover unique things. We believe promoting art and culture is a very strong trend.”
“My goal is to reach everyday Americans, meet people and discover their intimate relation with art using my years of experience of conducting interviews as a former social worker,” said Christelle Bois, film director at EFDLT Studio. “I am hoping for open heart discussions to collect authentic stories and personal relationships with art and culture.”
“Americart 2019 would like to make art more accessible and readable for everyone, as they are strong believers that art has a role to play in America’s modern society and could bring people together,” said Tom Lester, tourism and convention manager for the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority.
The ECVA and Western Folklife Center are helping facilitate the event.
“Within the last few years Elko has moved into the arts and culture scene with the public boot art to the amazing mural festival scheduled for Sept. 26-29,” Lester said. “This project will help promote the arts and culture in the Elko area.”
“In every city there will be a 40-foot blank canvas,” Gervois said. “Everybody is invited to come by and express themselves, to talk about their emotions, or to draw something, to write some words and this collective artwork will be unveiled in Sonoma County California on Sept. 17 after the filming.”
People can contribute to the canvas from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Western Folklife Center.
Later the exhibit will travel to other locations.
The final documentary film is scheduled to air in 2020.
