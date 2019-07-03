An Evening of Cowboy Food, Stories and Song Take the Stage

LAMOILLE – An entertaining western-themed evening is planned featuring cowboy food, stories and song July 11 at 7th Canyon Ranch.
Kent Rollins, acclaimed cowboy cook, is among those set to perform. Rollins has been featured on Food Network’s “Chopped Grill Masters,” “Throwdown” with Bobby Flay and “Cutthroat Kitchen.”
“This is a really fun show and I’ll be alongside a couple of the most talented fellers in the industry,” said Rollins. “Folks are in for a treat because not only are they going to experience live fire cooking and cast iron tips, we’re sharing warm off the grill cowboy grub, and stories and songs that capture the cowboy life.”
Rollins will be joined by cowboy humorist and Western Music Association Male Poet of the Year Andy Nelson. Nelson also hosts the popular radio program “Clear Out West.”
Brenn Hill, premier western musician and guitarist, will also join the stage. Hill is an award-winning cowboy singer/songwriter with a career that spans over two decades. Hill doesn’t just sing about the American West, he reveals its heart to anyone who will take the time to listen.
“A Taste of Cowboys in Concert will be a sensory rodeo —- from the food to the stories, poems and songs, this event will be laden with the flavors and imagery of the Great American West, said Hill. “We invite our audience to laugh, cry and lose themselves for a night in one of Nevada’s most scenic locations. World class cowboy cuisine, storytelling, humor and cowboy music — all of what you need to have a time as big as the Ruby Mountains.”
The food demonstration starts at 4 p.m. followed by the show. Experience traditional cowboy cooking as Rollins prepares tasty samples from the grill and the Dutch oven. Rollins will share and demonstrate tips for cooking over live fire. Enjoy hot of the grill samples, including certified Angus beef steaks and a warm Dutch oven dessert. This option also includes a full evening performance beginning at 7 p.m. Hill, Nelson and Rollins will take the stage to share stories and music from cow camps and campfires across the American West. Tickets are $85 per person.
There is a show-only option that begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 per person.
The ranch is located at 2550 Clubine Road. For more information and to purchase tickets visit KentRollins.com/events.
