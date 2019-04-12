{{featured_button_text}}
Animal shelter receives donation from Towneplace Suites

A huge “thank you” to the staff of the Towne-lace Suites by Marriott-Elko for their very generous donations of pet blankets, animal food and treats plus the proceeds from their fundraising raffle celebrating their Grand Re-Opening, 3/15/19.

Pictured (left to right):  Karen Walther, Shelter Manager; Hannah Morrison, Marriott General Manager, Vickie Cooper, Shelter Staff; and Alicia Brown, Marriott Front Office.

ELKO – Towneplace Suites by Mariott-Elko donated items to the Elko Animal Shelter as part of their grand re-opening on March 15.

Karen Walther, animal shelter manager, gave a “huge thank you” to Townplace Suites for donating pet food and treats and blankets along with proceeds from Townplace’s fundraising raffle.

The Elko Animal Shelter is located at 2210 Pinion Road. For information about adoptions, dog license tags and shelter fees, call 775-777-7333.

