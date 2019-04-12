Animal shelter receives donation from Towneplace Suites

ELKO – Towneplace Suites by Mariott-Elko donated items to the Elko Animal Shelter as part of their grand re-opening on March 15.
Karen Walther, animal shelter manager, gave a “huge thank you” to Townplace Suites for donating pet food and treats and blankets along with proceeds from Townplace’s fundraising raffle.
The Elko Animal Shelter is located at 2210 Pinion Road. For information about adoptions, dog license tags and shelter fees, call 775-777-7333.
