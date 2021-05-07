When she was nominated for this award, Annie Andreozzi was described as “the hard-working nurse at Grammar No. 2 Elementary. She cares about the well-being of all students at the school and takes the extra time to ensure that all students are safe. That included contact tracing this year to keep the spread of COVID-19 down and provide a safe learning environment.”
“It is rewarding to offer support and care to these children and subsequently their families,” Andreozzi said in response. “It is also my job to facilitate a healthy environment on the school campus and this is gratifying because I am a health-minded individual and always have been. Helping others to understand the importance of and teaching them ways to enhance their own health is a satisfying and worthwhile endeavor.”
Her nomination said, “Annie goes the extra mile for staff and students even delivering meals to families in need. Annie brightens the school with her positive attitude and cheerful smile she hides behind her mask.”
Andreozzi said she decided to become a nurse after the birth of her first child.
“I wanted to bring comfort and care to others the way I had been brought comfort and care during my hospitalization. I have a nurturing spirit and never even thought about how nursing could fulfill that need.”
She started with an RN in 2007, then went back for her bachelor's degree a few years later.
“I have worked as a full time school nurse for the last six years and have also worked in home health nursing,” she said. “A few years ago I got my endorsement as a Nationally Certified School Nurse.”
Andreozzi said at the core of nursing is the belief that preventing illness is much more powerful and effective than trying to mediate it.
“All that being said, I believe having a compassionate heart and nurturing approach are the most important components for a nurse,” she added. “Without that, it just becomes a job rather than a vocation.”
“I think it’s safe to say that enhancing the health of our community is a goal I share with all the school nurses I am blessed to work with,” Andreozzi said. “This and the nurturing of children are the favorite parts of my job. There are certainly challenges to school nursing, but the rewards far outweigh those challenges and being a school nurse is an incredible joy!”