When she was nominated for this award, Annie Andreozzi was described as “the hard-working nurse at Grammar No. 2 Elementary. She cares about the well-being of all students at the school and takes the extra time to ensure that all students are safe. That included contact tracing this year to keep the spread of COVID-19 down and provide a safe learning environment.”

“It is rewarding to offer support and care to these children and subsequently their families,” Andreozzi said in response. “It is also my job to facilitate a healthy environment on the school campus and this is gratifying because I am a health-minded individual and always have been. Helping others to understand the importance of and teaching them ways to enhance their own health is a satisfying and worthwhile endeavor.”

Her nomination said, “Annie goes the extra mile for staff and students even delivering meals to families in need. Annie brightens the school with her positive attitude and cheerful smile she hides behind her mask.”

Andreozzi said she decided to become a nurse after the birth of her first child.

“I wanted to bring comfort and care to others the way I had been brought comfort and care during my hospitalization. I have a nurturing spirit and never even thought about how nursing could fulfill that need.”