Janet and Justin Hussey are the parents of a daughter, Zeanna Lee Hussey, born at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, April 18. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches.
——— Jessica L. and William B. Distad are the parents of a son, Isaac Benjamin Distad, born at 9:17 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 22 inches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.