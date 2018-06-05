Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Birth Announcements art

Janet and Justin Hussey are the parents of a daughter, Zeanna Lee Hussey, born at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday, April 18. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 20 inches.

——— Jessica L. and William B. Distad are the parents of a son, Isaac Benjamin Distad, born at 9:17 a.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 22 inches.

Get tips on free stuff and fun ideas delivered weekly to your inbox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments