Birth announcement
Birth Announcements art

Emily and Brock Polish are the parents of a son, Jonathan Kenneth Polish, born at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches.

