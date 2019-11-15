Birth announcement

You have free articles remaining.
Emily and Brock Polish are the parents of a son, Jonathan Kenneth Polish, born at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches.
Emily and Brock Polish are the parents of a son, Jonathan Kenneth Polish, born at 6:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 19 3/4 inches.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.