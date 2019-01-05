Try 1 month for 99¢
Erin Jo Sharkey and Kyle Leon Schuerg are the parents of a son, Peter Francis Schuerg, born at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on Dec. 3, 2018 at 12:07 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

