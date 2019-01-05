Erin Jo Sharkey and Kyle Leon Schuerg are the parents of a son, Peter Francis Schuerg, born at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on Dec. 3, 2018 at 12:07 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Erin Jo Sharkey and Kyle Leon Schuerg are the parents of a son, Peter Francis Schuerg, born at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital on Dec. 3, 2018 at 12:07 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.