Brianna and Ryan Douglass are the parents of a daughter, Amelia Irene Douglass, born at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19 1/4 inches.

