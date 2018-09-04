Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Lacey Lee Tom and Tygregory Ryan Bellison are the parents of a daughter, Alexys Lee Bellison, born at 12:38 a.m. Aug. 23 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches.

