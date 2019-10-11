{{featured_button_text}}
Jocelyn and Joseph Cummins are the parents of a daughter, Arya Grace Cummins, born at 8:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and measured 20 and a half inches.

