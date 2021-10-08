Cullen-Perry wedding

Anna Perry and Brent Cullen were married on October 1, 2021 at St. Mary’s of the Mountains Catholic Church in Virginia City, NV. Fr. Pat Klekas performed the wedding ceremony. Anna is the daughter of Rich and Lisa Perry of Carson City, Nevada and Brent is the son of Alan and Colleen Cullen of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Anna grew up in Elko and is a 2006 graduate of Elko High School. She graduated from the University of Nevada’s Mackay School of Mines and received her Master’s degree in mining engineering at Queens University in Ontario, Canada. She is employed as a mining engineer at RockEng consulting services in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Brent grew up in Halifax, Nova Scotia and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from the Royal Military Academy of Canada. He holds the rank of Major in the Signal Corps of the Canadian Army and is working on an MBA through the Military Academy.