Aaron "Tom" "Tom" Buffington

November 24, 1935—September 26, 2022
ELKO—Tom is survived by his wife, Ethel; son, Randy; daughters: Judy and Dixie; brother, George; sister, Trudy and numerous grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his son, Kibb and brother, Wilfred.
Memorial services will be held at the Eureka County Fairgrounds October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
