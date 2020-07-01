× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 16, 1990 – June 26, 2020

Aaron Wesley Keller, 30, of Elko passed away June 26, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born January 16, 1990 in Rockford, IL to Jerry Keller and Beverly Glass Klem. Aaron attended Elko High School, Spring Creek High School and First Presbyterian Church.

Aaron was easygoing, silly, fun loving and would do anything for his family. Aaron loved adventure and was always seeking new experiences especially with his beloved children. Aaron was a great father, brother and son and loved his children more than anything in this world. Aaron was the type of guy that you couldn't help but love. He had a great heart and a kind soul. He was always there when you needed somebody.

Aaron was taken too soon and we are all heartbroken by his loss. He leaves behind his children; Lehlah, Sollera, and Brison; brothers, Andrew (Morgan) Keller and Brandon Keller; parents, Beverly Glass Klem and Jerry Keller; grandmother Shirley Keller, Aunts and Uncles Rick (Kristi) Glass, Gibson Glass, Terry Keller, Randy (Jill) Keller, Nancy Keller, and Larry Keller; as well as niece Mackenzie Keller, nephews Jackson and William Keller and many cousins.

A service is scheduled for July 2 at First Presbyterian Church in Elko at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Aaron's children.