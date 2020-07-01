January 16, 1990 – June 26, 2020
Aaron Wesley Keller, 30, of Elko passed away June 26, 2020 unexpectedly. He was born January 16, 1990 in Rockford, IL to Jerry Keller and Beverly Glass Klem. Aaron attended Elko High School, Spring Creek High School and First Presbyterian Church.
Aaron was easygoing, silly, fun loving and would do anything for his family. Aaron loved adventure and was always seeking new experiences especially with his beloved children. Aaron was a great father, brother and son and loved his children more than anything in this world. Aaron was the type of guy that you couldn't help but love. He had a great heart and a kind soul. He was always there when you needed somebody.
Aaron was taken too soon and we are all heartbroken by his loss. He leaves behind his children; Lehlah, Sollera, and Brison; brothers, Andrew (Morgan) Keller and Brandon Keller; parents, Beverly Glass Klem and Jerry Keller; grandmother Shirley Keller, Aunts and Uncles Rick (Kristi) Glass, Gibson Glass, Terry Keller, Randy (Jill) Keller, Nancy Keller, and Larry Keller; as well as niece Mackenzie Keller, nephews Jackson and William Keller and many cousins.
A service is scheduled for July 2 at First Presbyterian Church in Elko at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Aaron's children.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.