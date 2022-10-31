February 26, 2005—October 27, 2022
SPRING CREEK, NV—Abigail Ruth-Leigh MacDiarmid sadly passed away on October 27, 2022 at her home in Spring Creek, Nevada. Abby was born February 26, 2005 in Hillsboro, Oregon to Lee MacDiarmid and Mary Roumanos-MacDiarmid. She was the youngest of four siblings. At a very young age her family moved from Vernonia, Oregon to Spring Creek, Nevada where Abby spent her childhood buggy riding, camping and boating on South Fork and hunting in the Ruby Mountains. Abby was a Senior at Spring Creek High School. She was an incredibly gifted athlete who played on the Volleyball and Soccer team in High School, but her true passion and talent was softball. She had plans to pursue this passion in her coming years at college. She was also extremely artistic and creative and had a true sparkle for life. Her genuine hugs and beautiful smile could light up any room she walked into. But more than anything she loved her family and friends beyond measure.
Abby’s young life was full of promise and cut far too short. The impact she left on those around her will never be forgotten.
Those left to cherish her memory include her parents: Lee MacDiarmid and Mary Roumanos-MacDiarmid; her two brothers: Jacob Roumanos and Joseph MacDiarmid; her sister, Katherine MacDiarmid; her maternal grandmother, Patsy Roumanos; her aunts and uncles: Kellie and Ken Day, Rob and Amy Roumanos, Karl and Joy MacDiarmid, Alexis MacDiarmid, Deidre Becker, Neil MacDiarmid, Stuart and Amber MacDiarmid, many adoring cousins and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents: Joseph and Mary Roumanos; her maternal grandfather, Robert Roumanos; paternal grandparents: Ivan and Sandra MacDiarmid; uncle, Ian MacDiarmid; aunt, Katherine Roumanos.
To honor Abby’s memory family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services on Tuesday, November 1st at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 990 Highland Drive, Elko, Nevada. Viewing will be at 3:00 p.m. and services will be at 4:00 p.m. A Celebration of life will follow at the Lamoille Schoolhouse. Guests are asked to bring their favorite mexican dish to share as a tribute for her love for mexican food.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.