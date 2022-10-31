SPRING CREEK, NV—Abigail Ruth-Leigh MacDiarmid sadly passed away on October 27, 2022 at her home in Spring Creek, Nevada. Abby was born February 26, 2005 in Hillsboro, Oregon to Lee MacDiarmid and Mary Roumanos-MacDiarmid. She was the youngest of four siblings. At a very young age her family moved from Vernonia, Oregon to Spring Creek, Nevada where Abby spent her childhood buggy riding, camping and boating on South Fork and hunting in the Ruby Mountains. Abby was a Senior at Spring Creek High School. She was an incredibly gifted athlete who played on the Volleyball and Soccer team in High School, but her true passion and talent was softball. She had plans to pursue this passion in her coming years at college. She was also extremely artistic and creative and had a true sparkle for life. Her genuine hugs and beautiful smile could light up any room she walked into. But more than anything she loved her family and friends beyond measure.