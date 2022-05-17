 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Adaline (Ada) Butcher

  • 0
Adaline (Ada) Butcher

August 28, 1922—May 8, 2022

Adaline (Ada) Butcher passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Mother’s Day May 8, 2022 at the age of 99. Ada was born in Williams, CA to Walter A. Cripps and Marjorie P. Elliker Cripps Judd on August 28, 1922. She was married to the love of her life, Paul F. Butcher, on September 10, 1938 until he passed on April 14, 1997. They had four children together, Robert D. Butcher (Georgia) Overton, NV, Kennith R. Butcher (Pam) Toledo, WA, Donna M. Bogdon Carlin, NV and Paul D. Butcher (Peggy) Spring Creek, NV.

Ada is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; son, Kennith; grandson, Kevin; one sister and six brothers.

She is survived by her brother, Dick; her children: Robert, Donna and Paul; nine grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 40 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a service for Ada in Cedar City, Utah on May 20, 2022. There will be a viewing for those who wish to say goodbye at the Southern Utah Mortuary from 10am-noon followed promptly by a graveside service at the Cedar City Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One week's worth of mental health days will increase productivity at work, according to study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News