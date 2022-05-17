August 28, 1922—May 8, 2022

Adaline (Ada) Butcher passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Mother’s Day May 8, 2022 at the age of 99. Ada was born in Williams, CA to Walter A. Cripps and Marjorie P. Elliker Cripps Judd on August 28, 1922. She was married to the love of her life, Paul F. Butcher, on September 10, 1938 until he passed on April 14, 1997. They had four children together, Robert D. Butcher (Georgia) Overton, NV, Kennith R. Butcher (Pam) Toledo, WA, Donna M. Bogdon Carlin, NV and Paul D. Butcher (Peggy) Spring Creek, NV.

Ada is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; son, Kennith; grandson, Kevin; one sister and six brothers.

She is survived by her brother, Dick; her children: Robert, Donna and Paul; nine grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 40 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a service for Ada in Cedar City, Utah on May 20, 2022. There will be a viewing for those who wish to say goodbye at the Southern Utah Mortuary from 10am-noon followed promptly by a graveside service at the Cedar City Cemetery.