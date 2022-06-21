Agnes C. Rockwell

January 14, 1922 – June 17, 2022

Agnes Rockwell, 100, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2022 at the Highland Village in Elko, NV.

Agnes was born on January 4, 1922 in Redstone, Montana to Nels and Hildur Peterson. Her parents and brother, Holger, had immigrated from Sweden.

When she was two months old the family moved to the Price, Utah area where her father and brother worked in the coal mines. While in Utah Agnes was joined by brothers Harry, and Keith, and two younger brothers who died in infancy. When her mother passed away the family moved to Midas, Nevada in 1934 where her father and Holger worked in the mines.

Agnes moved to Elko, Nevada in 1937 with brothers Harry and Keith where she worked to support and raise them. She married Joe Rockwell in October, 1940 and they had two sons, Norman and Rocky.

Agnes worked for Joe Anacabe at Elko General Merchandise for four years. She always said that Mr. Anacabe was one of the finest men you could ever meet. She then worked for the US Postal Service, retiring after 27 years. In her younger days Agnes enjoyed “crick fishing” in the small streams in the south end of the Ruby Mountains. After retirement she enjoyed working in her garden and reading her western novels.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Holger, Harry, and Keith; her husband, Joe and son, Rocky. She is survived by her son, Norman; daughter-in-law, Frances Rockwell; grandchildren: Shane (Erica) Rockwell, Shannon (Andrew) Knudsen, and Jason Rockwell; and great-grandchildren: Ethan and Macy Rockwell; Hattie, Cooper, and Tucker Knudsen and Sahara Rockwell

The families would like to thank the Highland Village and staff and the Guiding Light Hospice for their assistance and comfort in Agnes’s final days.

A private service for the immediate families will be held.