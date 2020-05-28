× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 9, 1945 – May 26, 2020

Alaine Archibald Hart, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully of natural causes to her eternal home on Tuesday May 26, 2020 in Brigham City, UT. She was born March 9, 1945 to Virgil and Marzella Bingham Archibald. She grew up in Dayton, Idaho and graduated from West Side High School. She was the 2nd oldest of 11 children, which provided her many opportunities to care for and love her siblings.

She met her husband, Henry and they were married July 19, 1963 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Throughout their marriage she became a master packer as they lived in many, many, many different places.

Alaine was a very hard worker who started working from a very young age. Among other things, she milked cows twice a day which probably attributed to her immense dislike of milk. She always took care of everyone before herself.