October 26, 1946—November 24, 2022

Alan “Al” Patton passed away on November 24, 2022 in Cathedral City, California. Despite the pain, Al came out a hero and stayed strong until the end.

Alan was born October 26, 1946 in Reno, NV to Ann and Hugh Patton. He graduated from Elko High School with the class of 1964. He then enlisted in the US Army where he served our country durning the Vietnam War as an artillery gunner. Upon returning from the war in 1967, Alan began his career in the food business at the original Albertson’s in Elko, NV. He remained in the food business until he retired from Deans Foods of Southern California.

In 1969 Alan married Susan Chapin. They had two daughters, Angela and D’Aun. Alan and Susan divorced in 1974. Alan then married Karen in 1975. They also had two children, Kristy and Gregory. Alan was always the life of the party and lived his life to the fullest. He would do anything for anybody, and was one you could always count on.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Hugh Patton of Jarbidge, NV.

Alan is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters: Angela and D’Aun (Jeff) of Elko, NV, Kristy (Dave) and Juliana; sons: Gregory and Jakob of Catherderal City, California; sister, Carol of Jarbidge, NV and brother, Mike (Melissa) of Minden, NV; grandchildren: Justin of Fallon, NV, Thomas of Spring Creek, NV, Bridget of Pocatello, ID, Cassidy of Elko, NV; and many neices and nephews.

Dad, you are the courage, wisdom and dedication of a father’s love that will never be forgotton. Sadly missed along life’s way, quietly remembered every day.....no longer in our life to share, but in our hearts, you’re always there. You will be sadly missed by all who knew you. Until we meet again............

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.