Alan Lucas Forsgren

December 28, 1938—October 4, 2022

On October 4, 2022, Alan Lucas Forsgren passed away peacefully at his home in Duckwater, Nevada with his wife, Edna by his side. Alan left his hard working, tired earthly body behind and went to join the Lord on his outfit. Maybe, it’s also the fall gather there and Alan’s roping a few late calves with friends and family.

Alan was born December 28, 1938 to Cleon and Vida (Lucas) Forsgren in Tremonton, Utah. Raised with his sister, Dixie, he attended school in Box Elder County and graduated from Bear River High School. After graduation from high school he attended and graduated from Utah State and there he met the love of his life and lifelong partner, Edna Jean.

He married Edna Jean Halstead in 1958 and after graduation they moved to Duckwater where he joined her family ranch. During this early time on the ranch Alan learned many skills including roping and handling cattle on the high desert. When Edna returned home from school, she taught school locally while Alan continued to work on the family ranch. Alan and Edna remained on the family ranch throughout his life raising fine horses and good cattle.

Alan’s life circled around horses, dogs, hard work, family and friends. He was often summoned in the middle of the night to help a neighbor or friend with a heifer’s cesarean or to sew up a cut horse. He never said no. Each summer Alan took some young kid wanting to work on a ranch gave them on-the-job training. He coached them on how to start colts, sort pairs, trim a horse, change a tire, weld, and any other number of jobs on a ranch. Known for his gruff approach, he was patient with those wanting to learn, but if you should have known better, he let you know.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws, Edward and Beatrice Halstead. He is survived by his wife, Edna of 64 years; his sister, Dixie; his brother/sister-in-law: Ed and Jan Halstead; his nieces and nephews: Amie, Emily, Misti (Dave), Jeanette, Josh (Vahl), and Travis; and great nieces and nephews: Caitlyn, Wytt, Judd, Justin, Brendan, Cameron, Austin, Terrance, Skylar, Jordan and Max.

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. there will be a graveside service at the family cemetery at the Duckwater Ranch. Following the service lunch will be served at Currant Creek Community Center.

Pallbearers are Wytt Bedke, Judd Cofer, Lamar Gardner, Gary Halstead, Shaun Judkins, Rodney Mike and Tyler Seal. Honorary pallbearers are Dave Abel, Karl Baker, Ed Crookston, Joe Fallini, Jeff Gardner, Ed Halstead, Jack Neal, Norman Sharp, Dave Smith, Kevin Rice, Danny Halstead, Clark Halstead, Eddie Menghini, Jerry Millett, Daniel Mike and Casey Leavitt.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Church of the Holy Spirit Current Creek, HC 34 Box 34223, Ely, Nevada 89301.