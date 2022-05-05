Alan Ray Allred

December 7, 1935 - April 19, 2022

Alan Ray Allred, age 86 years of McGill Nevada, gained his wings on April 19, 2022 in his home with his son, Alma, by his side. He was born December 7, 1935 in Mt. Pleasant, Utah to Alma and Ruth (Coates) Allred. Alan was raised in Mt. Pleasant as the youngest of seven children Berdean Allred, Bruce (Sherleen) Allred, Ruth (Mel) Dyson, Arda (Mont) Blackham, Ace (Nedra) Allred, Mont (Arleen) Allred. He married DeeAnn Hansen July 16, 1955. A year later they were sealed in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple. They moved to McGill in 1958 where he worked for KKC. And raised his family. He was a member of the McGill LDS Ward.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. Alan especially enjoyed his family. Rarely missing a reunion until he got too ill to attend. He loved teaching his kids and grandkids to garden and fish. We can hear him say, "You bait it, you catch it, you clean it, you eat it." He never missed calling his kids on birthdays and holidays. No one was a stranger to Alan.

He is survived by his four children: Jewel (Mark) Jacques of Elko, NV, Patsy (Chet) Bate of Richfield Utah, Alma Allred of McGill, NV, and Teresa Lynn Allred special needs daughter, of Salt Lake City, UT; five-grandchildren: Jamie Jacques, Cody Jacques, Alice Alexander, Bridget Quintanilla, and Mika Pope-Allred; 16 great-grands; two great-great grands; one sister, Ruth Dyson, who loves him dearly, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his dear wife, DeeAnn; one grandson, Kevin Allred; his parents; sister, Arda; brothers: Berdean, Bruce, Ace, and Mont.

Per his request there will be no services. Graveside service will be May 7, 2022 at 1:00 at the Mayfield Cemetery in Mayfield, Utah.