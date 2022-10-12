July 22, 1954 – October 5, 2022

Alan Wells Glaser, 68, passed away at home on October 5th, surrounded by family, finally at peace after a five-year struggle with cancer.

Alan was born to Arthur Clarence and Marianne Wells Glaser at Elko General Hospital, in the height of haying season. Alan grew up on the family ranch at Halleck, rode the bus to attend Elko schools, and graduated from Elko High School in 1972. He attended the College of Southern Idaho for a year and a half before transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno. At UNR he discovered his life’s passion and received a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the Mackay School of Mines in December 1977.

Alan spent college summers working for Newmont Exploration and for prospector Pete Galli. In winter 1978 he was hired by AMSELCO at its Alligator Ridge property in White Pine County where he and others worked in exploration to develop ore reserves for a gold mine. The mine went into production in 1980. Alan continued to work in exploration for AMSELCO, traveling around Nevada and Utah with one of his mentors, Walter Schull, looking for promising properties. By 1981 AMSELCO had been acquired by British Petroleum Minerals International, and the company sent Alan to study geology in London at the Royal School of Mines, a division of the Imperial College. There he was granted a Masters of Science in Geology/ Earth Science in 1983. At the Royal School of Mines he met fellow student Christopher Goelet, with whom he would eventually form a partnership and friendship that would last for the rest of his life.

Upon graduation he returned to the U. S. and to Alligator Ridge to serve as the mine geologist. There he lived at the mine’s “man camp” in an Airstream trailer with other employees, a period which was the subject of many stories. In 1987 British Petroleum purchased Kennecott, which absorbed AMSELCO. BP Minerals offered Alan a position in London as part of a team that would calculate mineral reserves on its properties worldwide. At about the same time Christopher Goelet proposed that they go into partnership together and form a company. After consultation with his father Art, who said “follow your heart,” Alan turned down the BP offer and the two formed Malheur Mining to develop a gold property in Oregon.

Alan split his time between the Malheur property and working on the family ranches. About 1988 he traveled to Bhutan to do a mineral survey of that country at the request of the royal family, who were Goelet family friends. The skills learned as a geologist benefited the ranching operation in areas like negotiating mineral rights, facilitating land exchanges to consolidate ranch holdings, and mapping the Glaser Land and Livestock properties. These skills have proved to be an enduring legacy for the ranch.

In 1997 Alan stopped day-to-day work on the ranch and worked in geology full-time. He and Christopher developed mining ventures in Nevada, Montana and Illinois. Over the years the people he worked with professionally often became dear friends. He was respected by his peers as a gifted geologist.

In 1993 Alan became reacquainted with the love of his life, Cyd McMullen, whom he had known when they were children. They were married on May 27, 1995, at the community church in Genoa, Nevada. Together they nurtured their nephews, nieces, and godchildren. Alan was a young soul, delighting in entertaining children with magic and napkin-folding tricks, origami, pranks, and bad jokes. He was an avid reader with eclectic tastes, and he loved to learn new words and put them into practice. On two occasions he helped friends write their “father of the bride” toasts, and on October 10, 2020 he became “Pastor Al,” marrying two young friends at a ceremony in the Black Rock Desert.

Alan suffered from chronic pain most of his life, but that did not hold him back from a lifetime of exploring the backcountry, whether trudging through Nevada desert armed with a rock hammer, bicycling in Australia, canoeing the Nahanni River in Canada, trekking and kayaking in New Zealand or hiking the mountains of Bhutan. He and Cyd loved to travel, taking trips to New Zealand, Italy, France, the Basque country, Spain and Ireland during their time together.

Alan served a term on the Nevada State Water Board. He was a volunteer for the Western Folklife Center. His family and friends will deeply miss his wonderful whimsical sense of humor and his artistic talent and spirit. His calligraphy, doodles and drawings are treasured, including two Elko County Fair posters that Alan, his mother and his sister Susan created in the late 1980s.

Alan was a friend-maker and a friend-keeper, with friends all over the United States and much of the world. He kept in touch with many of them all his life.

Alan was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Marianne. He leaves behind his wife, Cyd McMullen; sisters: Susan (Peter) Church and Meg Glaser; brother, Matt (Jenn) Glaser; nephews: Andrew Church, James Church, and Austin Glaser; nieces: Rachel Glaser, Elena McMullen Stoddard, and Emily McMullen Hiles; brother- and sister-in-law: Russ and Anne McMullen; grand-niece, Ava Stoddard; grand-nephews: Gavin Stoddard, Tyler Hiles, Russell Jay Hiles, Sheylon Stoddard, and Asher Hiles; and friends too numerous to count. Thank you to the friends who supported him during his journey, especially Steve and Judy Sutherland; Scott Hansen and Peggy Norton; Christopher and Lucy Goelet; and Cheryl Ingoe.

Alan’s family invites you to celebrate his life with a memorial gathering on October 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM at the Western Folklife Center in Elko. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the Western Folklife Center, the Northeastern Nevada Museum, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, or a charity of your choice.