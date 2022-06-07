August 28, 1959—June 3, 2022

Alana Jean Tsosie Labate, born August 28, 1959 went to be with our Lord on June 3, 2022. Alana was born to Wayne and Christina Tsosie here in Elko where she was raised with four other siblings. She attended grade school at Southside Elementary, Elko Jr. High School, and her high school years were split between Elko High and Intermountain Indian School located in Brigham City, UT where she graduated from in 1977.

Alana spent many years enjoying time with her many aunts, uncles, and cousins out in Lee, NV at her grandpa Percy Bill’s ranch and at her great-aunt, Mamie Marie Bill’s home. She met her husband, Ron in 1994 and they were married in 1996. Alana worked for the Te-Moak Housing Authority for 14 years, followed by 15 years with the Elko County Sheriff’s Department.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Christina Tsosie; brother, Robert Tsosie; several aunts; uncles; and cousins.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Labate; father, Wayne Tsosie Sr.; brother, Wayne Jr.; sister, Celia; brother, Richard (Nyree); nephew, Jakob (Megan) Tsosie; niece, Aliyah Tsosie (fiancée Jason) and numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and friends here in Elko and beyond that she held dear to her heart.

A celebration of life will be held on June 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Elko Indian Colony Gym located at 2250 Indian View Heights, Elko, NV. Traditional food to follow, food donations will be greatly appreciated.