It is with great sadness that we tell of the passing of Alfonso Carlos Echevarria on July 10, 2023 at his home in Battle Mountain. The son of Hilario and Tomasa Echevarria, Alfonso was born on March 26, 1939 in the province of Viscaya, Spain. One of many siblings, Alfonso began to work at an early age, eventually being drafted into the Spanish army. Once his service was up, he found success working at a paper mill until finally immigrating to the United States in the late 1960’s. Making his way to the West Coast, he found work in California, then settled down in Northern Nevada; first working at various ranches before working for the next 30 years at Dresser Mining Industries. Alfonso was involved with the Basque clubs and proudly competed in weight lifting competitions where he won many awards for his technique and strength. He was also an avid mus player and could be found at the tables at the Basque Club House, playing in marathon sessions of the tricky card game. Alfonso loved tending his land, raising animals, and meeting with co-workers after his retirement. You could often find him down at the Owl Club, having a drink with friends, and telling stories about the “good ol’ days.”