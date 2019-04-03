Alice Edney Johnson

January 3, 1931 – March 24, 2019
Our mom, Alice, passed away on March 24, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee on January 3, 1931 to Willie and Martha Clera Edney. Mom married Leonard A. Hughes Jr, an air force pilot, in 1954 and they had three children. Military life took them to Hawaii, Alabama, California, Japan and Illinois and after Dad’s military retirement the family moved to Lake Tahoe. Mom and Dad divorced in 1971, and Mom met and married Benjamin W. Johnson in 1972. They lived in Zephyr Cove for several years until purchasing a campground in Shady Cove, Oregon. The strain of the move and business venture resulted in divorce in 1982 and Mom moved back to Tennessee where she served as Director of Tourism for Montgomery County in Clarksville. Upon retirement, she moved to Elko to be closer to her children. Not a person who enjoyed “sitting around”, in her 60’s she went to work for the Bhakta family’s motel business ultimately managing the Comfort Inn when it opened in 2000. She loved providing southern hospitality for travelers and worked until she was 85 years old when her health forced her to stay at home.
Mom loved working in the yard, growing flowers, her pets, feeding the birds, anything purple and her wonderful friends especially the Bhakta family, Geoffrey and Reed and Wayne and Barbara, who became part of her family. She had a cheery smile for everyone she met and always looked on the bright side of life. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Mike) Christensen and family of Elko, Marian (Jim) Callison and grandson Robert Schultz of Yerington, her son, Randy (Kim) Hughes of Truckee, and family. She is also survived by sisters, Helen Zifcheck of Columbia Station, Ohio and Sarah (Ron) Ellis of Franklin, Tennessee and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Dolly and Dorothy and brother Tom.
The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice and Genesis (especially Reed and Dayna) for their love and compassionate care in Mom’s final days.
Mom didn’t want a service, but we will celebrate her amazing life on Saturday, May 4th at the Western Folklife Center from 1PM – 5PM.
