March 13, 1931—December 10, 2019

Our beloved mother, Alice “Jane” Lee, passed away on December 10, 2019, in Elko, Nevada, she was 88. Jane was born March 13th, 1931, to Charles and Hazel Bellinger-Fowler in Warren, Ohio. Jane went to Leavittsburg High School, now LaBare High School and graduated in 1949. Jane played volleyball in high school, which she loved. Working for Della Kings Bury at Lake Milton and General Electric before coming to Elko. Jane came to Elko in 1952 and worked for Peoples Market, where she met Roy Edward Lee and was married on August 22, 1953. Jane was a devoted wife and mother, Jane loved her family, as they loved her and will miss her dearly.

Jane worked 1 ½ years part-time, going full-time for 29 ½ years at the cable company TV Pix, Inc., later becoming TCI Cable Vision, loving her job and the community, she retired in 1993.

Jane enjoyed cooking and caring for her husband Roy and six children, barbecues and boy could she feed an army, hunting, fishing and camping with her family. She also enjoyed canning, known best for her relish, yum. She enjoyed working in her yard, doing crossword puzzles, and playing cards.