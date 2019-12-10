March 13, 1931—December 10, 2019
Our beloved mother, Alice “Jane” Lee, passed away on December 10, 2019, in Elko, Nevada, she was 88. Jane was born March 13th, 1931, to Charles and Hazel Bellinger-Fowler in Warren, Ohio. Jane went to Leavittsburg High School, now LaBare High School and graduated in 1949. Jane played volleyball in high school, which she loved. Working for Della Kings Bury at Lake Milton and General Electric before coming to Elko. Jane came to Elko in 1952 and worked for Peoples Market, where she met Roy Edward Lee and was married on August 22, 1953. Jane was a devoted wife and mother, Jane loved her family, as they loved her and will miss her dearly.
Jane worked 1 ½ years part-time, going full-time for 29 ½ years at the cable company TV Pix, Inc., later becoming TCI Cable Vision, loving her job and the community, she retired in 1993.
Jane enjoyed cooking and caring for her husband Roy and six children, barbecues and boy could she feed an army, hunting, fishing and camping with her family. She also enjoyed canning, known best for her relish, yum. She enjoyed working in her yard, doing crossword puzzles, and playing cards.
Jane was proceeded in death by Charles and Hazel Fowler (parents), Rhea Fowler (Stepmom), Kimberly Fowler (niece), Charles (brother) and Marge Fowler, Deloris Fowler (sister), Florence (Flo) Faler (sister) Randy Fowler (nephew), Ronald Faler (nephew) from Ohio. Jane was also proceeded in death by Clay Price Wadkins (grandson), Cayla Jo Bixler (granddaughter), Chad Michael Zunino (grandson), and Jane’s loving husband Roy Edward Lee, married just short of 60 years.
Survivors include her children Roy Lee/JoAnn, Patricia Sanchez, Charles Lee, Dawna Zunino, Alice/Jeff Baker, Henry Lee/Caroline; grandchildren Melissa (Daniel) Canaday, David Lee, Candice (John-Henry) Roderick, Jennifer Lee, Rebecca (Lee) Larsen, Stephanie (Richard) Sudweek, Tiffany (Isaac) Stranz, Whitney (Jacob) Seifman, (14) great grandchildren and (8) great- great grandchildren, which she dearly loved.
She is survived by Robert Faler, Robin Faler, Bruce Fowler, and Gaylen Fowler (nephews) and Roxanne Manna (niece) from Ohio and extended families. Jim Shobar (nephew) from California, Rhoda Orbe (niece) from California and extended families.
Love and Miss You Mom, We Love You.
The family would also like to express their gratitude and thanks to Genesis nurses, her caregivers with special thanks to Mavis Bongumah her caregiver and dear friend.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of choice.
Funeral service for Jane will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairgrounds Road in Elko. Burial will follow at the Elko City Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Friday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home.
