April 20, 1944 – January 24, 2019

On Thursday, January 24, 2019 Alice McNeill, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away suddenly at the age of 74.

A memorial service will be held on February 16 and 10:00am, at Ruby Mountain Bible Church in Spring Creek.

