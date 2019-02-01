Alice McNeillApril 20, 1944 – January 24, 2019
On Thursday, January 24, 2019 Alice McNeill, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away suddenly at the age of 74.
A memorial service will be held on February 16 at 10:00 am, at Ruby Mountain Bible Church in Spring Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.