December 18, 2016—April 30, 2023

ELKO, NV—Alivia (Livi) Anna Kelly was born on December 18, 2016. Livi had a beautiful spirit and a smile that lit up an entire room. She lived a difficult life with her body being incapable of many things, which resulted in a life-long medical journey full of surgeries and hospital visits. She had amazing doctors that fought hard with her to ensure she had the best quality of life possible and was able to be with her family as long as possible.

Livi smiled for the first time a year after she was born. She found joy in having her family near her and fought as long as she could to stay with us. One might assume that Livi missed out on many childhood experiences but in reality, she was here to teach us and we learned so much about love and the strength of family from her. Livi taught us that being loved meant everything and inspired everyone around her in many ways, even though she was never able to say a word. Livi loved music and lights and listening to us talk to her.

Livi passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023. She is survived by her mother, Amanda Vargas; her father, Christopher Kelly; her three sisters: Nakayla, Alina, and Addie; her brother, CJ; her grandparents: Querino and Mary Vargas, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

We all find peace in knowing that Alivia is with Jesus and that her spirit will live on forever. May she be free of suffering and at peace. We love you, Livi.

Services will be held on May 15, 2023, at Burns Funeral Home.