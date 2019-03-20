September 16, 1959 – March 15, 2019
Allan Dwaine Fullmer, age 59, died Friday, March 15, 2019 in his home from complications of ALS. Allan was born in Tempe, AZ to Jack and Mary Ann Fullmer. He grew up in Texas and participated in Rodeo Club. He specialized in bareback and saddle bronc events, but also rode eight bulls. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Salt Lake North Mission. Upon his return, he moved to Nevada to work various ranching jobs and pursue his love of cowboying. Allan met his wife, Debra Reynolds, in Utah, and was married on August 11, 1986, in the Salt Lake City Temple. He graduated from the University of Alaska Fairbanks with his bachelor’s degree in English Literature with a minor in Social Studies. Allan later received his teaching credential and a master’s degree. He taught school in El Paso, TX, Carlin, NV, and ultimately in Elko, NV at Elko High School where he could pursue his two loves: cowboying and school teaching. Allan served in multiple callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints throughout his life, and always cherished his ability to serve. Allan is survived by his wife, Debra, of 32 years; his children McKay (Brian), Robinson, Hooten, and Wallis; his granddaughter Fox; his stepmother, four siblings, various extended family members, and many close friends. We’re so thankful that Allan has been a part of our lives. We love him and will miss him, and we rejoice knowing that we are a forever family. Funeral services will be held on March 30, 2019, at the Elko Nevada East Stake Center, 1651 College Parkway. There will be a viewing from 9-11 AM, followed by a service that will start at 11:30 AM. Allan will be interred at the American Fork Cemetery on April 1, 2019.
