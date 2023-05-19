September 19, 1982—May 15, 2023

Andrea Nicole Piccinini was born on September 19, 1982, in Ely, Nevada. It is with deepest sorrows to announce she unexpectedly gained her angel wings on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Among the many people who will greatly miss her are her long-time partner, Derrick Armuth and all of his family; the lights of her life, her children: Emma and Jaxson; her mom and dad: Tawny and Bart Crum; her brother, Nick Crum; her sister, Alesha Piccinini; her step-sister, Erin Crum; her nieces: Bianca and Abby; her uncles: Charles Lewis and Gary (Jennifer) Ford; and her aunt, Shelly (Dave) Staheli.

Andrea is preceded in death by her father, Andy Piccinini, as well as her grandparents, Mary and Henry Ford, Jerry and Francis Piccinini, and Wayne Lewis.

Andrea is also leaving behind many friends.

Andrea’s life will be remembered and celebrated on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 beginning with a service at the Lamoille Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m. This service will be followed by a graveside service at the Elko City Cemetery, and we will then join together for a luncheon at the Elko Basque Club.

Andrea will be remembered for her happy-go-lucky personality. She truly enjoyed life, knew how to have a good time, and just went with the flow. She always found beauty in the outdoors, whether it be sitting on her porch while admiring the Ruby Mountains with friends and family, driving on a Nevada back road while jamming out to music, or betting on the horse races at the Elko County Fair while reminiscing and catching up with those she hasn’t seen in a while. Additionally, Andrea devoted her life to her kids and their activities—she was THEE definition of a “soccer mom,” and her soccer family will miss her side-line jokes.

Any donations to help with the cost of the memorial services can be made at https://gofund.me/1692d57a and are much appreciated.

Andrea, we all hope you know how missed you are and will forever be. Keep on laughing and watching over all of us. Love you!