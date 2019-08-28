September 14, 1990—August 24, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Andrew G. Nash, 28, lovingly called Bubba by his father and Rhino by his friends, was unexpectedly taken from us on August 24th, 2019 in a motor vehicle accident outside of Carlin, Nevada.
Andrew was a lifetime resident of Spring Creek, Nevada. He was born September 14, 1990 in Elko, Nevada to George and Linda Olin Nash. Andrew graduated from Spring Creek High School in 2009.
He was employed by Pilot Thomas Logistics as a truck driver.
An avid outdoorsman, Andrew loved hunting and fishing. The only things he loved more than the outdoors were his family, friends and faithful dog, Thor.
Andrew is survived by: parents George and Linda Nash; grandparents Duane and Ila Olin; Uncle Keith Olin and wife Jan, Uncle Kenneth Olin, Uncle Steve Olin and wife Tracy, Uncle Bob Nash and wife Kitty; and cousins Hannah Olin, Madeline Olin, Alex Olin, Kyler Gaskey, Richard Olin, Sarah Olin, and Austin Olin.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Amanda Marie Nash, his Aunt, Rose Olin, and his Grandfather, Donald F. Nash Sr.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 2:00 p.m.—4:00 p.m. for Andrew’s family and friends Saturday at The Star Hotel at 246 Silver St. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the GoFundMe page created by Pilot Thomas Logistics: In Memory of Andrew Nash.
